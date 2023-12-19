Azerbaijan spots detained Armenian separatist's scheming

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 19. Azerbaijan State Television (AzTV) aired a report revealing new details on Ruben Vardanyan, the former pseudo-"state minister" of Azerbaijan's Karabakh separatist regime who is presently imprisoned in Baku, Trend reports via AzTV.

The reportage highlighted his spending on Armenia and the separatist regime.

As a result of the vigilance of servicemen of the State Border Service of Azerbaijan on September 27, Vardanyan, who was heading from Azerbaijan towards Armenia, was detained at the Lachin border checkpoint.

Substantial suspicions were established that Ruben Vardanyan, currently a citizen of the Republic of Armenia, had committed criminal acts under Articles 214-1 (financing of terrorism), 279.3 (participation in the establishment and activities of armed formations or groups not provided for by law), and 318.1 (illegal crossing of the state border of the Republic of Azerbaijan) of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

A measure of restraint in the form of four-month detention was chosen against him.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

Подписывайтесь на наш канал в WhatsApp, и будьте в курсе главных новостей!