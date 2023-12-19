Azerbaijani CEC tells OSCE/ODIHR mission on early presidential election prep

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 19. The Chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC) of Azerbaijan Mazahir Panahov has met with representatives of the OSCE Needs Assessment Mission of the Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (OSCE/ODIHR) Martina Barker-Ciganikova and Goran Petrov, Trend reports via the CEC.

In greeting the mission representatives, the commission's head expressed satisfaction with the meeting.

He noted that studying international experience has made an essential contribution to the country's future election practice.

Representatives of the OSCE/ODIHR delegation expressed gratitude for the warm welcome and questioned the fundamentals of Azerbaijan's electoral system and electoral commissions.

They also talked about the work being done to update voter lists and the preparations for the forthcoming early presidential election on February 7, 2024.

In response to queries from mission representatives, Panahov spoke about the methodical and intensive procedures taken to ensure a free, fair, and transparent election.

He provided information about the establishment of polling stations and the organization of voting in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan.

The meeting also featured an exchange of views on other matters of mutual interest.

Previously, as a part of their visit to Azerbaijan, Barker-Ciganikova and Goran Petrov held meetings with the First Deputy Chairman of the Azerbaijani Parliament, the Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Legal Policy and State Building Ali Huseynli and other local MPs.

