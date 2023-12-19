Nar and NETTY awarded the best internet initiatives (PHOTO)

In order to support pioneering Internet initiatives in Azerbaijan, Nar and NETTY awarded the best online projects of the year. In accordance with the decision of the expert council and Internet users’ votes, 20 projects were selected as winners.

This year, the winners were announced in the “State and e-Government”, “Social Responsibility and Society”, “Business and Entrepreneurship” and other categories. Detailed information about the winners is available on netty.az/az/winners.

It should be noted that Nar not only provides high-quality telecom services, but also consistently implements projects to develop local IT market. Founded in 2004, NETTY Internet Award has been cooperating with Nar since 2018 and annually awards the best projects created in the Azerbaijani segment of the World Wide Web.

Nar provides top-quality communication services to 2.2 million customers. Nar has been the leading mobile operator in the country according to the Net Promoter Score for the last 4 years. The mobile operator adheres to a customer-centric strategy and provides excellent service at an affordable price.