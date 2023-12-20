Victory in second Karabakh war molded media gaits in Azerbaijan - Media Development Agency

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 20. The victory of the glorious Azerbaijani Army in the second Karabakh war has also influenced media activity, Executive Director of Azerbaijan Media Development Agency Ahmad Ismayilov said, Trend reports.

He spoke at the conference "Media Literacy" in Baku.

He noted that observation and an abundance of information sometimes cause certain difficulties.

"This, in turn, increases the importance of media literacy," Ismayilov noted.

He emphasized that trainings on media literacy are regularly held in Azerbaijan.

"They are also organized in the regions. At the same time, foreign experts are regularly invited to our country. Young people, unknowingly, sometimes become victims of fake news. Preventing this is one of the main goals of media literacy," he added.

