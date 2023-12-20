Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Interferers in voting commissions to be held accountable - Azerbaijani prosecutor's office

Society Materials 20 December 2023 15:31 (UTC +04:00)
Elchin Mehdiyev
BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 20. Individuals interfering in the work of election commissions will be brought to criminal and administrative responsibility, said First Deputy Prosecutor General of Azerbaijan Elchin Mammadov during a meeting for chairmen of regional election commissions, Trend reports.

He noted that protection of the rights of individuals participating in the electoral process is enshrined in the legislation.

On December 7, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree calling for an extraordinary presidential election in the country on February 7, 2024.

