Urban development plays big in Azerbaijan's economic rise - urban planning committee chair

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 22. Urban development plays an important role in the economic development of the country, and Azerbaijan has taken advantage of the opportunities of this development, said the Chairman of the State Committee on Urban Planning and Architecture of the Republic of Azerbaijan Anar Guliyev, Trend reports.

Guliyev stated this during his speech at the signing ceremony of the agreement on holding the 13th session of the World Urban Forum in 2026.

"Sustainable urban development ensures that the entire society is included. Azerbaijan does high-level preparatory work and employs best practices. The country serves as a vital platform for foreign partners," Guliyev added.

The signing ceremony of the agreement between the government of Azerbaijan and the United Nations (UN) was held, and Baku will host the 13th session of the World Urban Forum in 2026.

