Azerbaijani National NGO Forum launching regional forums

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 25. Azerbaijani National NGO Forum is launching regional forums, Trend reports.

The first such event will take place today in Lankaran, bringing together representatives from NGOs in the district.

Rauf Zeyni, President of the Azerbaijan National NGO Forum, stated that the main purpose of regional forums is to assess the requirements and conditions in the areas on the spot.

The Azerbaijan National NGO Forum's regional forums are scheduled to resume on December 26 in Guba, December 27 in Shaki, December 29 in Ganja, and January 8, 2024, in Nakhchivan.

The national forum will convene a countrywide forum in Baku on January 10.

Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel