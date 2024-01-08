Students of Baku Higher Oil School awarded with I Degree Diploma of International Scientific and Practical Conference (PHOTO)

The D. I. Mendeleev International Scientific and Practical Conference dedicated to the 15th anniversary of the Institute of Industrial Technologies and Engineering was held with the organizational support of the Tyumen Industrial University of the Russian Federation.

Shamil Farzalizade and Elnur Islamov, 3rd year students of Baku Higher Oil School majoring in Chemical Engineering, made a successful presentation on “Synthesis of PSI and its derivatives for the future application in wastewater treatment” at the conference and were awarded a First Degree Diploma.

The scientific supervisor of these students is Aysel Mamedova, a teacher at the Chemical Engineering Department of BHOS, PhD in Chemistry.

The conference proceedings will be posted at www.elibrary.ru in the Russian Science Citation Index (RSCI) database.