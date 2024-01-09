Azerbaijan's CEC sets permanent meeting places for presidential election campaigning

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 9. Permanent meeting places set for election campaigning at the extraordinary presidential election in the Republic of Azerbaijan scheduled for February 7, 2024, have been determined, the Central Election Commission (CEC) told Trend.

The CEC said that a total of 278 places (139 of them open and 139 closed) have been allocated in 125 electoral areas in cities and districts of the country.

The full list of the locations can be found at the link

Note:

- All subjects of campaigning can use these places on an equal basis and free of charge

- Other venues may be used for this purpose, in accordance with the law

On December 7, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on holding an extraordinary presidential election in the country on February 7, 2024.

