Azerbaijan's Defense Minister meets Slovak counterpart (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 18. The Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov met with the delegation led by the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense of the Slovak Republic, Robert Kaliňák, on January 18, who is on an official visit to Azerbaijan, Trend reports, referring to the Ministry of Defence of Azerbaijan.

The delegation visited the tombs of the Shehids (Martyrs) who gave their life for Azerbaijan's independence and territorial integrity. A wreath was placed in front of the Eternal Flame memorial.

Then there was an official welcome ceremony at the Defense Ministry. The Slovak Defense Minister led the guard of honor, and both countries' national anthems were performed, supported by a military orchestra. The visitor signed the "Book of Honor".

Colonel General Z. Hasanov greeted guests and conveyed his pleasure to see them in Azerbaijan. Azerbaijan's Defense Minister told guests about the demining and restoration work carried out in freed lands following the Patriotic War triumph under the leadership of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Ilham Aliyev.

The importance of developing cooperation between Azerbaijan and Slovakia in military-technical, military educational and other fields was emphasized.

Robert Kaliňák expressed his gratitude for the warm reception and hospitality. The Slovak Defense Minister congratulated his Azerbaijani colleague on the restoration of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan. He expressed the importance of developing a mutual experience exchange with the Azerbaijan Army, which is one of the strongest armies in the region, as well as studying modern combat operations. It was pointed out that such visits are of special importance.

In the end, the sides exchanged views on a number of issues of interest in the military field between Azerbaijan and Slovakia.

