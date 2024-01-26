Azerbaijani prosecutor general reveals past-year number of Armenian mine terror victims

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 26. A total of 58 people became victims of Armenia's mine terror in 2023, the Prosecutor General of Azerbaijan Kamran Aliyev said, Trend reports.

He made the remark at an extended meeting of the Board of the Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office dedicated to the discussion of the status of work carried out by the prosecution authorities in the field of combating crime, investigative work, prosecutorial supervision in 2023, and upcoming tasks.

He emphasized that 19 people died and 39 received various injuries.

Aliyev added that 342 people have become victims of mine and ammunition explosions from November 2020 to date, 65 of them were killed, and 277 received injuries of varying degrees of severity.

Following the liberation of its lands from Armenian occupation, Azerbaijan from November 2020 started carrying out operations on clearing its lands from mines, booby traps, and various weapons left behind by the Armenian troops.

