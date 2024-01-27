Azerbaijan to assign new military rank to warrant officers, midshipmen with complete secondary education

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 27. Warrant officers and midshipmen with complete secondary education will be awarded the military rank of junior lieutenant, Trend reports.

The corresponding law on amendments to the Regulations “On Military service” was approved by President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

According to the change, warrant officers and midshipmen appointed to officer positions with complete secondary education, who have served in the rank of warrant officer and midshipman for five or more years (only during the period established by the relevant executive authority), will be awarded the military rank of “junior lieutenant” after completing military training and passing exams in the prescribed manner.