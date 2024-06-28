Several investment projects proposed for implementation in Azerbaijan's liberated areas

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, June 28. Several investment projects in various sectors have been proposed for implementation in Azerbaijan's liberated territories, Trend reports via the "New Opportunities for Entrepreneurs: Let's Revive Karabakh Together" business booklet.

One of the projects involves the creation of a facility for the production of decorative kitchenware made of porcelain, valued at 25 million manat ($14.7 million).

The project aims to establish a facility for producing decorative porcelain kitchenware, which will reduce the share of imports in this sector as domestic production is currently limited.

The facility's capacity will be 18 million units per year.

Another project costing 20 million manat ($11.8 million) focuses on establishing a facility for the production of sanitary ware.

Currently, the country's consumption in this sector is fully met through imports.

In 2022, imports amounted to $20 million.

Another proposed project estimated at $17 million manat ($10 million) is the production of personal sanitary items.

Considering domestic demand and the use of local raw materials, it is planned to organize the production of personal sanitary items in the industrial zone of the Aghdam district (using local kaolin clay, limestone, quartz sand, and red clay, as well as imported feldspar, colored glazes, and other materials).

Meanwhile, an event titled "New Opportunities for Entrepreneurs: Let’s Revive Karabakh Together" organized by the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan, is being held in Shusha.

The event focuses on providing businesspeople with investment opportunities and commercial prospects in the Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur economic zones, as well as a discussion of the public-private partnership model.

