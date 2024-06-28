Work on restoration of key infrastructure facilities starts in Azerbaijan's Fuzuli - President's special envoy

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, June 28. The work on restoration of key infrastructure facilities has started in Fuzuli, the second most important district in the country, Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan in the Aghdam, Fuzuli, and Khojavand Districts Emin Huseynov said during the event “New Opportunities for Entrepreneurs: Let’s Revive Karabakh Together” in Shusha today, Trend reports.

"Special attention is paid to the use of innovative technologies and environmentally friendly materials. For example, we actively use recycled construction materials, which not only reduces costs but also contributes to environmental protection. We plan to apply this approach in other districts in the future," he said.

