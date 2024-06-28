Construction of buildings starts within second residential complex in Azerbaijan's Aghdam

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, June 28. Construction of 66 buildings has already started within the second residential complex in Azerbaijan's Aghdam, where active work is also underway, Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan in the Aghdam, Fuzuli, and Khojavand Districts Emin Huseynov said during the event “New Opportunities for Entrepreneurs: Let’s Revive Karabakh Together” in Shusha today, Trend reports.

“We see how the culture and heritage of our lands are being restored. Our government continues to actively work on the restoration and development of the liberated territories.

We are confident that through joint efforts we can transform Karabakh and other areas into prosperous and modern regions of which all of Azerbaijan will be proud,” the official pointed out.

