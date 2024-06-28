Tajikistan discuss investment projects with Qatari companies

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, June 28. Qatari companies and Tajikistan discussed the continuation of investment projects emphasizing that projects in the construction and urban infrastructure sectors play a crucial role in strengthening the ties between the two countries, Trend reports.

According to the Tajikistan Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Tajikistan's Ambassador to Qatar, Nurmurod Mahmadali, met with Eid al-Qahtani, the Director for Development and Project Implementation of the Qatari Diar, and Jean Elias Akari, Executive Director of Urbacon Trading & Contracting Company (UCC).

During the meeting with Urbacon Trading & Contracting's leadership, the sides discussed cooperation in energy, mining, agriculture, and construction, as well as ways to enhance business relations and invest in tourism infrastructure and Tajikistan's economic potential.

The parties agreed on the necessity of regular meetings between industry entrepreneurs from Tajikistan and Qatar to explore mutually beneficial cooperation opportunities.