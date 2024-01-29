Minister of Ecology holds meeting with non-resident Danish ambassador to Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 29. A delegation headed by non-resident Ambassador of the Kingdom of Denmark to Azerbaijan Danny Annan has met with Azerbaijani Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Mukhtar Babayev, Trend reports, referring to the ministry.

During the meeting, the parties discussed preparations for the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), scheduled to take place in Azerbaijan in November this year.

In addition, discussions took place on the prospects of cooperation between the two countries in the field of environmental protection.

The decision to host COP29 in Azerbaijan was officially announced in Dubai on December 11, 2023.



Besides Azerbaijan, both Armenia and Bulgaria nominated their candidatures. However, after direct negotiations between the Office of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Office of the Prime Minister of Armenia on December 7, 2023, Armenia decided to withdraw its candidacy in favor of Azerbaijan. Bulgaria followed suit and also withdrew its candidacy.



On January 4, 2024, Mukhtar Babayev, Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan, was appointed as President of COP29.

