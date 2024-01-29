Nar cup winner becomes "Brain Ring" champion (PHOTO)

The 22nd season of the intellectual "Brain Ring" competition held with the support of Nar has ended. Goychay's "FULL" team became the winner of "Bilik" cup while the winner of the "Nar" cup was "BirBank" team. According to the rules of the game, the final match for the title of the champion of Azerbaijan was held between these teams and ended with the victory of "BirBank" team.

In total 19 teams representing 9 regions and 7 universities participated in the competition.

Nar supports the "Brain Ring" competition as a main partner to foster intellectual development of the youth in the country. Click here to learn more about other social projects conducted by the mobile operator in science and education.

