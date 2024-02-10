Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Society

Azerbaijani soccer team ex-capitan talks expectations from Europa League (PHOTO/VIDEO)

Society Materials 10 February 2024 13:22 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijani soccer team ex-capitan talks expectations from Europa League (PHOTO/VIDEO)

Follow Trend on

Ingilab Mammadov
Ingilab Mammadov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 10. The latest episode of "Idman Bizde" was aired. This time, the program featured the former captain of the Azerbaijan national team, Yunis Huseynov.

During the show, the guest discussed the Nations League draw and shared insights on the advantages of having a local or foreign head coach for the national team. Additionally, he provided commentary on the first-day matches of the Azerbaijan Cup and revealed his expectations for the Qarabag and Braga match in the UEFA Europa League.

We are pleased to present the video version of the interview:

Azerbaijani soccer team ex-capitan talks expectations from Europa League (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Azerbaijani soccer team ex-capitan talks expectations from Europa League (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Azerbaijani soccer team ex-capitan talks expectations from Europa League (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Azerbaijani soccer team ex-capitan talks expectations from Europa League (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Azerbaijani soccer team ex-capitan talks expectations from Europa League (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Azerbaijani soccer team ex-capitan talks expectations from Europa League (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Latest

Latest

Read more