Azerbaijani Military Prosecutor's Office on Armenian provocation on border

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 12. Gubadli Military Prosecutor's Office has received information about the wounding of soldier Khalilzadeh Parviz Aghakishi oglu, a serviceman of the N-military unit of the State Border Service of Azerbaijan, as a result of fire from the Armenian side, Trend reports referring to the Military Prosecutor's Office.

Based on the information received, the staff of the Gubadli Military Prosecutor's Office took testimony, jointly with the staff of the Department of Criminalistics and Information Technology of the Military Prosecutor's Office took the necessary measures, conducted an inspection of the scene of the incident and carried out other actions.

On the fact of the incident, the Gubadli Military Prosecutor's Office initiated a criminal case under Article 29.120.2.12 (attempt of premeditated murder on the grounds of national, racial, religious hatred or enmity) of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan, interviewed witnesses, appointed relevant expertise and carried out other necessary investigative actions.

The investigation is ongoing, all measures will be ensured in compliance with the legal requirements and the generally accepted norms and principles of international law.

