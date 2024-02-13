Azerbaijan to launch acceptance of documents within framework of State Program on Study Abroad

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 13. Acceptance of documents for the 2024/2025 academic year within the framework of the "State Program for the education of young people at prestigious higher education institutions of foreign countries for 2022-2026" will begin in the coming days, Trend reports, referring to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Science and Education.

According to information, on November 13, 2023, under the mentioned program for the 2024/2025 academic year, a list of educational programs funded by prestigious universities in the world at the undergraduate and graduate levels was approved and presented to the public.

The list covers a total of 3,993 educational programs (including 631 bachelor's and 3,362 master's degrees) taught at 179 prestigious higher education institutions in 28 countries of the world in 15 priority specialties.

Citizens of the Azerbaijan Republic who are preparing to enter the bachelor's and master's degree programs in one of the programs included in the list approved by the Ministry of Science and Education or who are currently studying in one of the programs included in the list can apply for participation in the program.

Application for participation in the program will be carried out through the personal account of the candidate on the portal.edu.az website.

Candidates must submit the necessary documents on the appropriate level of education while applying for participation in the program. The necessary documents can be found by following the appropriate link: https://shorturl.at/cgsPQ.

To note, 752 students in 139 higher education institutions in 21 countries of the world have received the right to receive scholarships within the framework of the "State Program for the education of young people at prestigious higher education institutions of foreign countries for 2022-2026".

