Azerbaijani Border Service's head visits soldier injured following Armenian provocation

Society Materials 14 February 2024 20:12 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijani Border Service's head visits soldier injured following Armenian provocation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 14. The Head of the Azerbaijani State Border Service (SBS), Colonel-General Elchin Guliyev has visited the injured serviceman Parviz Khalilzade at the Republican Neurosurgical Hospital, inquired about the progress of his treatment and wished him a speedy recovery, a source in the SBS told Trend.

According to the source, Private Khalilzade thanked for the attention and care, and also expressed a desire to continue serving at the border combat outpost after completion of treatment.

On February 12, in the vicinity of Azerbaijan's Zangilan district along the Azerbaijan-Armenia conventional border, gunfire erupted from the positions held by the Armenian Armed Forces located in Nerkin-And settlement of the Gafan district, targeting the positions of the Border Guards of the Azerbaijani SBS in Kollugishlaq village of the Zangilan district.

As a consequence of the incident, Khalilzade was injured. He was evacuated to a specialized medical facility via helicopter.

