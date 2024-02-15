Azerbaijan to conserve numerous immovable cultural properties in Aghdam

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 15. A number of immovable cultural assets in Azerbaijan's Aghdam district will be placed under state protection, Trend reports via the Ministry of Culture of Azerbaijan.

This topic was considered at a subsequent meeting of the Ministry of Culture's expert council for the identification of immovable cultural assets.



Sabina Hajiyeva, Head of the State Service for the Protection, Development, and Restoration of Cultural Heritage at the Ministry of Culture, informed the participants about the meeting's agenda topics. She stated that during the meeting, 95 artifacts representing historical, architectural, and decorative-applied art monuments from around the country were being discussed by council members for inclusion on the list of immovable historical and cultural monuments.

The Chairman of the Expert Council, the Rector of the Azerbaijan University of Architecture and Construction, Professor Gulchohra Mammadova provided information about the objects under discussion, which have signs of history, architecture, and decoratively applied art.

She emphasized that the objects with cultural heritage value being discussed for inclusion in the corresponding list are located in the liberated territories and in Baku.

Following this, the remarks and suggestions of council members on the discussed issues were heard.

By unanimous decision of the council members, the objects identified as a result of monitoring and inventory conducted by the State Service in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan were first discussed.

The council members deemed it appropriate to take steps to place under state protection the mausoleums located in the villages of Alimadatli, Boyahmadli, Gizil Kangarli, and Eyvazhanbayli in the Aghdam district, the bridge located in the Kangarli village, the mosques located in the villages of Shahbulag, Abdal, and Gulabli, as well as the baths located in Aghdam city and Gulabli village.

To note, the expert council was established to make relevant amendments and changes to the decree of the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan dated August 2, 2001, No. 132, "On the approval of the distribution by the degree of significance of immovable monuments of history and culture taken under state protection on the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan.".

The council includes representatives from the Ministry of Culture, the State Service for the Protection, Development, and Restoration of Cultural Heritage at the Ministry of Culture, the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture, the Main Department of Architecture and Urban Planning of the city of Baku, the Executive Power of Baku, the State Service on Property Issues at the Ministry of Economy, the State Tourism Agency, the Azerbaijan University of Architecture and Construction, the Union of Architects of Azerbaijan, the Institute of Archaeology and Anthropology of Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS), the Management of the "Icherisheher" State Historical and Architectural Reserve, the Management of the Shusha City State Reserve, and the Ministry of Culture of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

