Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Society

FC Qarabag’s midfielder nominated for best player of week in Europa League (PHOTO)

Society Materials 16 February 2024 15:02 (UTC +04:00)
FC Qarabag’s midfielder nominated for best player of week in Europa League (PHOTO)

Follow Trend on

Ingilab Mammadov
Ingilab Mammadov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 16. The candidates for the title of best footballer of the week were announced after the first playoff matches of the Europa League, Trend reports.

Among the nominees is FC Qarabag player Abdellah Zoubir. The 32-year-old midfielder scored two goals and made one assist in the away match against Portuguese Braga.

Other candidates are Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Milan), Mauro Icardi (Galatasaray) and Angel Di Maria (Benfica).

The winner will be determined by voting on the UEFA website.

To note, FC Qarabag defeated Braga in the first playoff match held on February 15 with a 4:2 score.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

FC Qarabag’s midfielder nominated for best player of week in Europa League (PHOTO)
FC Qarabag’s midfielder nominated for best player of week in Europa League (PHOTO)
Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more