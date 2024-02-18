Another Azerbaijani judoka wins gold medal at Grand Slam tournament

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Society Materials 18 February 2024 18:00 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 18. Another Azerbaijani judoka has won a gold medal at the Grand Slam tournament in Baku, Trend reports.

On the last day of the competition, Murad Fatiev, competing in the 90 kg weight category, defeated Hungarian Christian Toth and climbed to the first step of the podium

Vugar Talibov, competing in the weight category up to 90 kg, won a bronze medal from the Frenchman Alexis Matey.

Today, another member of the Azerbaijani national team, Jamal Gamzathanov (100 kilograms), will compete for the gold medal.

Earlier, Hidayat Heydarov (73 kilograms) and Zelim Tskayev (81 kilograms) won gold medals, Omar Rajabli (81 kilograms) won silver medals, Balabek Agayev (60 kilograms) and Yashar Najafov (66 kilograms) won bronze medals.

