Practical classes held at Commando Initial Course in Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 20. The Commando Initial Course held in one of the military units in Azerbaijan continues in accordance with the training plan for 2024, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense said, Trend reports.

"During the classes, servicemen strengthen their theoretical knowledge by fulfilling practical tasks on the training ground.

According to the plan, the course participants fulfilled tasks on detecting and destroying targets of an imaginary enemy with accurate small-arms fire.

Classes at the Commando Initial Course aimed at training professional personnel in the Azerbaijan Army and further increasing units’ combat capability are held taking into account modern combat methods," the ministry added.

