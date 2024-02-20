Azerbaijan quashes one of functions of AIF chair countrywide

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Society Materials 20 February 2024
Ingilab Mammadov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 20. The Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers has amended the charter of the Agrarian Insurance Fund approved by a resolution dated December 11, 2019, Trend reports.

According to information in this connection, Prime Minister Ali Asadov signed a new resolution.

The resolution abolishes the duty of the Chairman of the Board of the Agrarian Insurance Fund to approve the prospectus for the issue of bonds of the Fund.

