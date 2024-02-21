Azerbaijan reveals extent of water infrastructure damage during occupation of Karabakh

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 21. The water infrastructure of Azerbaijan was seriously damaged during the occupation by Armenia, Advisor of the State Water Resources Agency of Azerbaijan Chingiz Abdullayev said during the conference on "Reconstruction of Water and Wastewater Infrastructure in Karabakh Region", Trend reports.

"For 30 years, 10 water reservoirs, and 1,200 kilometers of irrigation canals have been destroyed. Water reservoirs were polluted by Armenia, water resources were used as a tool of political pressure. For example, the Sarsang reservoir.

Very little water was discharged from the reservoirs into Terterchay. Even though Azerbaijan repeatedly appealed to international organizations on these issues, the occupying state ignored it. Work is underway to restore water infrastructure in the territories liberated from occupation," he added.

