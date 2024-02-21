Timing of return of Azerbaijani trainer freed in Russia to homeland announced

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 21. Azerbaijani trainer Kamil Zeynalli will return to his homeland today, the trainer's advocate Alakbar Garayev said, Trend reports.

"Russia has shown humanity despite Armenia's putting Azerbaijani trainer Kamil Zeynalli on the international wanted list and accusing him of serious crimes. With the assistance of the Azerbaijani government, Zeynalli will return to his homeland today," he said.

Earlier, Zeynalli was detained at Moscow's Domodedovo airport at Armenia's request.

A copy of the charges against Zeynalli was published in social networks.

According to the document, he was charged under Articles 149.1.1, 135.1.1, 135.6.1, 135.11.1, 140.2.2 and 147.1 of the Armenian Criminal Code:

Article 135. Crimes against humanity

- 135.1.1 - murder

- 135.6.1. - torture

135.11.1 - other inhuman acts causing serious harm to one's health or severe suffering;

Article 140. War crimes using prohibited means of warfare

- 140.2.2. Ordering or threatening with an order to leave no one alive during an international armed conflict or non-international armed conflict;

147.1. Recruiting mercenaries, organizing training camps for mercenaries, training or learning skills to work as mercenaries, financing mercenaries, using mercenaries in armed conflicts or military operations, or participating as a mercenary in armed conflicts, hostilities, or concerted acts of violence.

Article 149. Aggression

- 149.1. 1. The planning, preparation, initiation, or execution of aggression by an individual who directs, oversees, or supervises the political or military operations of a state.

To note, Zeynalli reported about the detention in Moscow on his Instagram account. He claimed that he was detained and taken to the police station at Moscow's Domodedovo airport on his way back to Baku. He noted that according to the Russian police officers, he was detained due to the fact that Armenia had put him on the international wanted list.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel