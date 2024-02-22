Ex-footballer shares expectations on Azerbaijani team in UEFA Nations League (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 22. The next edition of "Idman Bizde" has been aired. The guest for this episode was Bakhtiyar Musayev, a former football player of the Azerbaijan national team and Qarabag FC.

Our guest provided commentary on the 4:2 victory of Qarabag FC over Braga in the Europa League playoffs and assessed the chances of the Aghdam team in the return match. He also discussed the current situation in the national championship and shared his expectations from the national team in the UEFA Nations League.

The video version of the interview is available below: