National Gymnastics Arena hosts podium workouts for World Cup trampoline and tumbling competitors (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 22. The National Gymnastics Arena in Baku is hosting podium training sessions of participants of the FIG World Cup on trampolining and tumbling, which starts tomorrow, February 23, Trend reports.

The FIG Trampoline and Tumbling World Cup will be held at the National Gymnastics Arena on February 23-25. Representatives of 32 countries will take part in the competition.

Azerbaijan will be represented by Seljan Mahsudova in women's trampoline competitions, while Huseyn Abbasov, Nijat Mirzayev, and Mehdi Aliyev will compete in men's competitions.

Mikhail Malkin, Adil Hajizadeh, Tofig Aliyev, and Bilal Gurbanov will represent the country in tumbling competitions.

To note, trampoline gymnastics in Azerbaijan began to develop at the end of 2013. The World Cup in this discipline will be held in Baku for the seventh time.

