Azerbaijani trampoline gymnast seeks to win license for Olympics

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 22. Gymnast Seljan Magsudova, a member of the Azerbaijani trampoline team, shared with Trend her hopes to get a license to compete in the 2024 Summer Olympics.

"The Trampoline and Tumbling World Cup, 2024's inaugural competition, begins tomorrow. The World Cup is an Olympic-licensed competition for the 2024 Games. I'll do my best to secure a spot at the games. I've had a wish of participating in the Olympic Games since I was a child, and I believe I'll be able to achieve it," she noted.

The gymnast claims she has trained well for the World Cup.

"We improved our jumps, and any flaws from the previous year were remedied this year. I want to do well tomorrow," emphasized Magsudova.

Speaking about her competitors, she mentioned that she is interested in the performances of the athletes participating in the Baku World Cup.

"Bryony Page from the UK, as well as gymnasts from China and Japan, have excellent jumping techniques," added the Azerbaijani gymnast.

To note, the FIG Trampoline and Tumbling World Cup will be held at the National Gymnastics Arena on February 23–25. Representatives of 32 countries will take part in the competition.

Seljan Magsudova will represent Azerbaijan in the women's trampoline competitions, while Huseyn Abbasov, Nijat Mirzayev, and Mehdi Aliyev will compete in the men's category.

Mikhail Malkin, Adil Hajizade, Tofig Aliyev, and Bilal Gurbanov will represent the country in tumbling competitions.

The 2024 Summer Olympics will take place from July 26 to August 11, 2024, in France, with Paris as the main host city and 16 other cities spread across metropolitan France, plus one subsite in Tahiti—an island within the French overseas country and overseas collectivity of French Polynesia.

