Exciting plans and ambitious goals set for this year - Azerbaijani gymnast

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 22. After a successful 2023, my plans for 2024 include striving for victory in the World Cup in Baku, aiming for gold in both individual and team standings at the European Championship in Portugal, and participating in another stage of the World Cup in the summer, member of the Azerbaijani national team on tumbling Mikhail Malkin told Trend.

"The upcoming World Cup in Baku marks my first competition this year; despite a brief hiatus due to injury and just three weeks into training, I am in the recovery phase. I intend to showcase the combinations I plan to perform at the European Championship during the World Cup. My teammates are also in excellent shape, and although only two gymnasts from our country advance to the World Cup finals, there are four of us, ensuring a competitive qualification round among ourselves to secure a spot in the final," Malkin said.

The gymnast, honored with the title "Gymnast of the Year" by European Gymnastics, expressed deep appreciation for the esteemed recognition.

"In 2025, the World Games and the World Championship are significant for me; the World Games are akin to the Olympics in our context, and my goal is to secure a gold medal, especially since I don't have one from this competition in my achievements yet," he added.

To note, the FIG Trampoline and Tumbling World Cup will be held at the National Gymnastics Arena on February 23–25. Representatives of 32 countries will take part in the competition.

Seljan Magsudova will represent Azerbaijan in the women's trampoline competitions, while Huseyn Abbasov, Nijat Mirzayev, and Mehdi Aliyev will compete in the men's category.

Mikhail Malkin, Adil Hajizade, Tofig Aliyev, and Bilal Gurbanov will represent the country in tumbling competitions.

