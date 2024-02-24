Germany extradites internationally wanted person to Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 24. An internationally wanted person was detained in Germany and extradited to Azerbaijan, Trend reports, referring to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Justice.

The Ministry of Justice has extradited Marvud Vagifzade, an Azerbaijani citizen who had been proclaimed internationally wanted by the National Central Bureau of Interpol in Azerbaijan.



Thus, in 2021, Vagifzade, a credit specialist at World Telekom LLC's Yasamal branch, was accused of taking large amounts of other people's property through fraud using his official position (Articles 179.3.2 and 313 of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan). Vagifzade was later found in Germany and jailed.

Based on the General Prosecutor's Office of Azerbaijan's request for this person's extradition and guarantees provided by the Ministry of Justice in accordance with international procedures, an agreement was reached, and Vagifzade was transported to Azerbaijan from Germany by responsible officers of the Ministry of Justice's International Cooperation Department and the Penitentiary Service and placed in the Baku detention center based on a court order.



Moreover, earlier this year, three globally wanted individuals were also extradited from Colombia, Hungary, and Poland.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel