Chinese gymnast wins gold medal in individual trampoline program in World Cup in Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 25. Athlete Xueying Zhu, representing China, with a score of 56.920 points has won a gold medal in the individual trampoline jumping program at the World Cup in Baku, Trend reports.

The silver award went to Angela Bladtseva (neutral athlete), whose performance was valued by judges at 56.590 points. Bronze with a score of 56.080 points won Yana Lebedeva (neutral athlete).

The World Cup on trampoline and tumbling takes place at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku from February 23 through 25. A total of 300 gymnasts from 32 countries take part in the competition.

The World Cup stage in Baku is a qualifying stage for the 2024 Summer Olympics for gymnasts performing in the individual trampoline program.

Seljan Mahsudova represents Azerbaijan in the women's trampoline competition and Huseyn Abbasov, Nijat Mirzayev, and Mehdi Aliyev in the men's competition.

Mikhail Malkin, Adil Hajizada, Tofig Aliyev, and Bilal Gurbanov represent Azerbaijan in tumbling competitions.

