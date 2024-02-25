World Cup in Baku: winners of individual trampoline program receive awards

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 25. The National Gymnastics Arena in Baku has hosted an awarding ceremony for winners and medalists of the World Cup in trampoline and tumbling, Trend reports.

Awards were presented to the winners and medalists in the program of individual trampolining.

In the women's individual trampoline program, Xueying Zhu (China) won the gold medal, Angela Bladtseva (neutral athlete) won the silver medal, and Yana Lebedeva (neutral athlete) won the bronze medal.

The winners and prize-winners were awarded by technical delegate of the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) on trampoline Christophe Lambert, international trampoline judge Kamil Guliyev, head coach of Azerbaijan national trampoline team Vladimir Shulikin.

Zisai Wang from China claimed the top spot in the men's individual trampoline event, with Langyu Yan, also from China, securing second place. Ivan Litvinovich, competing as a neutral athlete, took third place.

Awards to winners and prize winners were presented by Azerbaijani Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov, Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports Mariana Vasileva, and competition director Natalia Bulanova.

The World Cup on trampoline and tumbling takes place at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku from February 23 through 25. A total of 300 gymnasts from 32 countries take part in the competition.

The World Cup stage in Baku is a qualifying stage for the 2024 Summer Olympics for gymnasts performing in the individual trampoline program.

Seljan Mahsudova represents Azerbaijan in the women's trampoline competition and Huseyn Abbasov, Nijat Mirzayev, and Mehdi Aliyev in the men's competition.

Mikhail Malkin, Adil Hajizada, Tofig Aliyev, and Bilal Gurbanov represent Azerbaijan in tumbling competitions.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel