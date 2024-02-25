Azerbaijani gymnasts win gold and silver medals in men's tumbling at World Cup (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 25. Azerbaijani gymnast Mikhail Malkin has won first place in the men's tumbling program at the World Cup in Baku with a score of 31.100 points, Trend reports.

Azerbaijani athlete Adil Hajizada took the second place with a score of 29.400 points, the third position was taken by Vasco Peso from Portugal, his result amounted to 28.700 points.

The World Cup on trampoline and tumbling takes place at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku from February 23 through 25. A total of 300 gymnasts from 32 countries take part in the competition.

The World Cup stage in Baku is a qualifying stage for the 2024 Summer Olympics for gymnasts performing in the individual trampoline program.

Seljan Mahsudova represents Azerbaijan in the women's trampoline competition and Huseyn Abbasov, Nijat Mirzayev, and Mehdi Aliyev in the men's competition.

Mikhail Malkin, Adil Hajizada, Tofig Aliyev, and Bilal Gurbanov represent Azerbaijan in tumbling competitions.

