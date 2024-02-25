AGF Trophy awarded as part of World Cup in Trampoline and Tumbling in Baku (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 25. The presentation of a specially established prize of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation - AGF Trophy took placeat the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku within the framework of the World Cup in Trampoline and Tumbling, Trend reports. The award is given to the gymnasts who achieve the highest performance score.

The AGF Trophy in the individual trampoline program was awarded to Chinese athletes Xueying Zhu and gymnast Ivan Litvinovich (neutral athlete).

The AGF Trophy in the tumbling program was awarded to French gymnasts Candy Brier-Vetillard and Hippolyte Hergue.

The AGF Trophy in synchronized trampolining was presented to Ec Nisa Esen and Livanur Yalcin (Turkey), as well as Morgan Demiro-o-Domiro and Pierre Gouze (France).

The World Cup on trampoline and tumbling took place at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku from February 23 through 25. A total of 300 gymnasts from 32 countries took part in the competition.