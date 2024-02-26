Azerbaijan's liberated lands see mosques', churches' mend - Caucasus Muslims Office chair

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 26. Mosques and churches are being repaired today in the territories of Azerbaijan liberated from occupation, Chairman of the Caucasus Muslims Office Sheikhul Islam Allahshukur Pashazade told reporters during his visit to the Khojaly genocide monument Mother's Cry, Trend reports.

He noted that mosques are being built in Shusha and other districts so that Azerbaijani citizens returning to these lands might pray there in the future.



Today commemorates the 32nd anniversary of the Khojaly tragedy. Following extensive artillery fire, Armenian forces took Khojaly on the night of February 25–26, 1992, with the support of the former USSR's 366th Motorized Rifle Regiment.

On February 25–26, 1992, as a result of the mass terror committed by Armenians, 613 people, including 63 children, 106 women, and 70 elderly citizens, were brutally murdered; eight families were completely wiped out; 130 children lost one of their parents; and 25 children lost both of their parents. The fate of 150 people, including 68 women and 26 children out of 1275 people, who were taken prisoner and hostage as well as cruelly tortured, is still unknown.

