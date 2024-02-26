Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Azerbaijan to accommodate all students of Karabakh University at hostel

Society Materials 26 February 2024 14:19 (UTC +04:00)
Elchin Mehdiyev
BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 26. All students of Azerbaijan's Karabakh University will use its hostel for free, Azerbaijani Minister of Science and Education Emin Amrullayev told reporters, Trend reports.

The minister also stated that an incentive grant will be awarded to university students who excel academically.

To note, the Karabakh University will begin operations in the 2024/2025 academic year. Initially, the institution is anticipated to educate approximately 1,000 students.

