Azerbaijan reviving Khojaly and vicinities ruined by Armenians (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 26. Reconstruction work is underway in Azerbaijan's ruined Khojaly, where Armenia committed massacres against Azerbaijanis 32 years ago, Rovshan Mammadov, the author of the "Week" analytical and informational program said at the AzTV channel, Trend reports.

He emphasized that Azerbaijani soldiers avenged the Khojaly massacre on the battlefield.

"For 30 years, we patiently waited for the world community to take a fair stance on the Khojaly atrocity and the occupation of Karabakh. But this did not happen. Led by President and Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev, the Azerbaijani people liberated Karabakh from occupation at the cost of our martyrs' blood and lives, as well as the heroism of the Azerbaijani Army," the journalist noted.

"Today, the spirits of 613 innocent residents killed in the massacre, as well as the souls of our martyrs, rejoice in Khojaly because the city is being rebuilt and expanded. A new khojaly is being created," he added.

On the night of February 25–26, 1992, Khojaly was occupied by Armenia’s armed forces with the assistance of the former USSR’s 366th Motorized Rifle Regiment following massive artillery shelling.

As a result of the mass terror, 613 people, including 63 children, 106 women, and 70 elderly citizens, were brutally murdered; eight families were completely wiped out; 130 children lost one of their parents; and 25 children lost both of their parents. The fate of 150 people, including 68 women and 26 children out of 1275 people, who were taken prisoner and hostage as well as cruelly tortured, is still unknown.

On September 19–20, 2023, Azerbaijan carried out anti-terrorist measures in Karabakh. This way, Azerbaijan's sovereignty and territorial integrity were fully restored. On October 15, last year, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev raised the national flag in Khojaly.

