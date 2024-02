BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 26. An earthquake has occurred in the Caspian Sea, the Republican Seismic Survey Center of the National Academy of Sciences of Azerbaijan told Trend.

According to the information, the earthquake of 3.3 magnitude occurred at a depth of 52 km in the Caspian Sea at 15:10 (GMT+4).

