Azerbaijan detains violators of maritime border (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 27. Illegal sea border-crossers into the marine territory of theRepublic of Azerbaijan have been detained, Trend reports, referring to the State Border Service (SBS).

On February 22, as a result of interaction between SBS coast guard coastal control units, technical observation points, and border guard ships, the border guard ship Shahdag detected an unknown target moving southward towards Alat roadstead in the Republic of Azerbaijan's Caspian Sea section.

"To catch the target, Coast Guard ships commenced pursuit operations, border units were notified of the event, monitoring was enhanced by technical observation stations from regional offices, and immediate actions were taken to close the shoreline.



The border guard ship's rapid maneuvers culminated in the capture of a Yamaha-200-powered speedboat with two crew members at the roadstead of Kurdili Island in Azerbaijan's southern Caspian Sea.

The crew members of the boat detained for violation of the sea border were citizens of the Islamic Republic of Iran: Yusifinejat Mehran Taghi oglu (born in 1986) and Shahram Mahmudi Gafur oglu (born in 1994).

Operative and investigative steps are being taken on the fact," the statement of the authority reads.

