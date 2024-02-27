Azerbaijan's Yanardag wins status of historical, cultural monument of local importance

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 27. Changes have been made to the list of immovable historical and cultural monuments of local importance in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

The relevant resolution was signed by Prime Minister Ali Asadov.

According to the document, the State Historical-Cultural and Natural Reserve Yanardag and Alidashi sanctuary in Mahomedlli village, dating back to XVII-XVIII centuries, have been added to the section Architectural Monuments of the List of immovable Monuments of History and Culture of local importance.

