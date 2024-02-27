Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Society

Azerbaijan's Yanardag wins status of historical, cultural monument of local importance

Society Materials 27 February 2024 15:42 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan's Yanardag wins status of historical, cultural monument of local importance

Follow Trend on

Ingilab Mammadov
Ingilab Mammadov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 27. Changes have been made to the list of immovable historical and cultural monuments of local importance in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

The relevant resolution was signed by Prime Minister Ali Asadov.

According to the document, the State Historical-Cultural and Natural Reserve Yanardag and Alidashi sanctuary in Mahomedlli village, dating back to XVII-XVIII centuries, have been added to the section Architectural Monuments of the List of immovable Monuments of History and Culture of local importance.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more