Greater Caucasus' rivers experience unprecedented water level rise - deputy minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 28. This year the water level in the rivers of the Greater Caucasus exceeds the norm by 88 percent, which is 38 percent more than last year, Deputy Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Umaira Tagiyeva said during the public hearings on "Water management in the country: problems and new challenges" in the Parliament of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

She noted that the level of water content in the rivers of the Lesser Caucasus exceeds the norm by 35 percent.

"Due to climate changes, future forecasts for water resources cannot be called optimistic, and therefore the issue of efficient use of water resources is very topical," Tagiyeva added.

