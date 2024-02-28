Azerbaijan gives go to seawater desalination work - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 28​. The process of desalinating seawater has begun in Azerbaijan, Chairman of the State Water Resources Agency Zaur Mikayilov said at a public hearing on "Water management of the country: problems and new challenges" in the Parliament of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

He noted that the process of desalinating seawater began 10 days ago, and 14 foreign companies are already participating in it.

“After the relevant decree of the head of state, technical regulations were developed. Foreign companies have already submitted applications to participate in the process of desalinating seawater and have begun work,” the official added.

Notably, the hearings, co-organized by the Parliamentary Committee on Natural Resources, Energy, and Ecology and the Committee on Agrarian Policy, are attended by representatives from relevant state entities, non-governmental organizations, professionals in this sector, and other interested parties.

