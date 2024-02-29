Azerbaijan's Karabakh University staff to receive significantly higher salary - minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 29. The salary at Karabakh University will be several times higher than average, Azerbaijani Minister of Science and Education Emin Amrullayev said at a media briefing, Trend reports.

He noted that in the next five years, the number of students at Karabakh University is planned to increase to 5,000.

"At the initial stage, the university will have 1,000 students and 70 people on teaching staff. Their salary will be several times higher than the average. In the first years, education and dormitories for students will be free of charge. An additional scholarship is provided for students with high scores," Amrullayev said.

