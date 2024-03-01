Second stage of Khankendi-Baku ultramarathon kicks off

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 1. The second stage of ultramarathon from Khankendi city to Baku, organized jointly by the Ministry of Youth and Sports, Baku City Circuit and the Azerbaijan Athletics Federation, has started in Azerbaijan, Trend reports via Idman.biz.

The athletes started the second day in Yevlakh.

At the second stage of the marathon, organized under the motto “Forward with Pride”, participants will cover the distance from Yevlakh to Ujar. Athletes will determine the best in the 84 km run.

The ultramarathoners will go through stages: Yevlakh-Ujar (84 kilometers), Ujar-Hajigabul (88 kilometers), Hajigabul-Gobustan (70 kilometers), and Gobustan-Baku (55 kilometers), arriving in Baku on March 4.

A total of 64 athletes, including representatives of Türkiye, Mexico and Moldova, are participating in the ultramarathon. The winners of each stage will be awarded individually, and the overall winners of the ultramarathon will receive the main prize.

