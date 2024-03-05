Azerbaijan hosts event on gender equality (PHOTO) (UPDATED)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 5. The Azerbaijan Institute of Standardization has held an event titled “Gender Equality in Standardization," Trend reports.

The event was attended by the Director General of the Azerbaijan Institute of Standardization Ilham Bayramov, Deputy Chairwoman of the State Committee on Family, Women and Children Saadat Gahramanova, Azerbaijani MP, Member of the Parliament's Committee on Family, Women and Children Sevil Mikayilova, Chairperson of the Association of Women Entrepreneurship Development Sakina Babayeva and other persons.

Opening the event with an introductory speech, Director General of the Azerbaijan Institute of Standardization Ilham Bayramov noted that Azerbaijani women worthily represent the country at the international level.

"Women of the Azerbaijani people have always been in the vanguard," he added.

Deputy Chairwoman of the State Committee for Family, Women and Children Problems Sadagat Gahramanova, who spoke afterward, emphasized that data on the implementation of the Law on Gender Equality has been collected for 4 years already.

"Gender equality is sometimes understood as women's rights, but this is not true, it also implies men's rights. For example, in education, there is gender inequality in favor of women. That is, inequality does not apply only to women," she said.

Member of the Parliament of the Republic of Azerbaijan, member of Azerbaijani Parliament's Committee on Family, Women and Children Affairs Sevil Mikayilova, addressing the theme "Development of women's rights", talked of ways to solve the issue.

Then, Sakina Babayeva, Chairperson of Women Entrepreneurship Development Association, Sayyara Huseynova, Secretary General of Femmes Digitales NGO, Sakit Samadov, Advisor on Industrial Cooperation and Work with Alumni of Azerbaijan State Oil Industrial University, Maryam Majidova, Chairperson of Gender Equality Center for Youth of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Gender Hub Public Association, and Gulbaji Aliyeva, Head of Department of Azerbaijan Standardization Institute, made speeches.

The event concluded with a question and answer session and final discussions.

