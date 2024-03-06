New record set in UEFA Champions League

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 6. Bayern scored the 100th goal in the Champions League round of 16, Trend reports via Idman.biz.

The representative of Munich reached this indicator in the Lazio match.

The second goal of the German club, which won 3:0 in the return match at home, was a jubilee. The author of the goal is Thomas Müller.

Bayern entered the history of the tournament as the first team to score 100 goals in the 1/8 finals. The Germans increased this record to 101.

With this victory, Bayern reached the quarterfinals for the 12th time in the last 13 years. The Munich team stumbled only in the 2018/19 season. At that time, Liverpool stopped them in the round of 16 - 0:0, 1:3.

It should be noted that Bayern lost 0:1 in the first match with Lazio.